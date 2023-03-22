4.27L undertrial prisoners in India as on Dec 31, 2021: Govt

New Delhi: As many as 4.27 lakh undertrial prisoners were lodged in jails across the country as on December 31, 2021, Lok Sabha was informed on Tuesday.



Union Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra said the number of undertrial prisoners has increased over the years from 2,82,879 on December 31, 2014, to 4,27,167 on December 31, 2021.

He said there were 90,037 Scheduled Caste undertrial prisoners as on December 31, 2021, 42,211 undertrial prisoners belonging to Scheduled Tribes and 1,51,287 were from Other Backward Classes.