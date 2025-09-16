4,271 voters enrolled in single house: AAP's Sanjay Singh claims 'vote chori' in UP

Lucknow: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh on Tuesday alleged large-scale irregularities in the electoral rolls of Uttar Pradesh, claiming that 4,271 voters have been found enrolled in a single house in Mahoba district.

Addressing a press conference here, Singh said, “Yesterday I told you about two houses in Mahoba where 243 and 185 voters were found, which was shocking. Today I have found another case where 4,271 voters are registered in a single house. If there are 4,271 votes in one house, the family should have around 12,000 members. Someone will have to find such a large family.”

Singh also alleged that “vote theft” started in Uttar Pradesh with the collusion of the BJP and the Election Commission.

In a sarcastic remark, the AAP leader said, “I want to tell the owner of this house (in Mahoba), if he contests the village pradhan’s election, he will win. No one else needs to vote (other than his family members).”

Singh claimed that in the village where this house is located, there are around 16,000 voters in total, making the alleged anomaly even more serious.

He also targeted the ruling BJP-JD(U) alliance over land allotment in Bihar's Bhagalpur, alleging that the state government gave 1,050 acres of land to industrialist Gautam Adani's group for three power plants at a nominal price of Re 1 per acre for 25 years.

“Not only was the land given for Re 1, but a guarantee was also given that whatever electricity you produce will be purchased at Rs 7 per unit for the next 25 years. Whether people get power at Rs 10, Rs 11 or Rs 12 (per unit) doesn't matter to the government. But the prime minister's friend must not face any trouble,” Singh said.

He also claimed that the land was acquired between 2012 and 2013 by the then BJP-JD(U) government, and compensation was paid to the farmers from the public exchequer.

“The government could have sold the land at a higher price to generate revenue but it gave it to Adani for Re 1 per acre for 25 years," Singh said.

The AAP leader also claimed that official records classify the land as "barren" in around 70 per cent of its area, while there stand nearly 10 lakh trees, including mango trees that produce the Malda variety of the fruit.

“The government is only concerned about money-making, not the environment or trees,” Singh claimed.

He also said that employment, farmers' welfare and environmental issues are not on the government's priority list.

“The priority is to make money in the name of cricket and by setting up power plants like these. That is why I keep saying that Modi ji is not the prime minister of India, he is the prime minister of Adani,” Singh said, as he urged people to decide if they are happy or angry with such policies.

AAP's Uttar Pradesh president Sabhajit Singh said the party will hold a meeting of its senior office-bearers in Lucknow on September 20 to discuss electoral roll-related issues, among others.

“Like in Mahoba, the party will focus on similar irregularities in other districts as well. Our focus is on ensuring that no eligible voter is left out and no bogus voter is added to the list. The issue will be taken up in the meeting,” he said.