400 scientists worked 24x7 during Operation Sindoor: ISRO chief

New Delhi: More than 400 scientists worked round-the-clock to provide support using earth observation and communication satellites during Operation Sindoor, ISRO chairperson V Narayanan said on Tuesday. The space agency provided satellite data from its spacecraft for national security requirements, Narayanan said in his address at the 52nd National Management Convention of the All India Management Association (AIMA). "During Operation Sindoor, all satellites were working 24x7 perfectly, enabling all requirements," he said. "Over 400 scientists were working 24x7, full-time and all the satellites used for earth observation and communication were working perfectly during the mission," the ISRO chief added.

The role of the space sector in armed conflicts came into sharp focus during Operation Sindoor, which saw extensive use of drones and loitering munitions and tested the capabilities of air defence systems such as indigenously developed Akash Teer. According to Narayanan, ISRO has completed 7,700 ground tests under the Gaganyaan project that plans to achieve India's maiden human spaceflight by 2027. Besides, 2,300 more tests are planned under the project before carrying out the human spaceflight. Under the Gaganyaan project, ISRO plans to carry out three uncrewed missions, the first expected in December this year. This will be followed by two more unmanned missions. The space agency has secured approvals for carrying out two crewed missions under the Gaganyaan project. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has tasked ISRO with setting up India's own space station by 2035 and landing an Indian astronaut on the moon by 2040.