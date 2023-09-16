4 workers killed at under-construction society in Greater Noida

Noida: Four workers died and five others were injured on Friday after a service lift had a free fall from the fourteenth floor at an under-construction group housing society in Greater Noida West, police said.

The police have lodged an FIR for culpable homicide, injury due to negligence, among other charges, against nine people, including two officials of state-run NBCC, according to officials.

The incident took place around 8.30 am at the under-construction site of Amrapali Dream Valley Society in Greater Noida West, also known as Noida Extension, the police added.