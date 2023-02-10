4 workers killed as UP roadways bus runs over 7 in Greater Noida

Noida: Four factory workers were killed while three other workers were critically injured after a speeding Uttar Pradesh roadways bus ran over them at NH-91 in the Badalpur area of Greater Noida late on Wednesday night.



According to police officials, the incident took place around 11:30 pm on Wednesday when the workers were heading to the factory for night duty.

Vishal Pandey, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Noida) informed that the victims work at Hero Motors Limited Company, situated in the Badalpur area.

According to the police, those killed have been identified as Sankeshwar Kumar (25), Mohri Kumar (22), Satish (25), and Gopal (34).

Three injured workers — Anuj, Sandeep, and Dharmvir, are currently undergoing treatment at the Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi, the police added.

“Passer-by conveyed information to police and a team from Badalpur police station rushed for the rescue. It was found that seven workers at Hero Motors Company were hit by a speeding bus while they were walking to the company for the night shift. They were rushed to a nearby hospital where four succumbed during treatment while three persons were referred to a higher medical centre in New Delhi as they sustained critical injuries,” said ADCP Pandey.

“Investigations revealed that the bus belonged to the Noida depot and was moving to Noida from Dadri. Eyewitnesses told police that the bus was speeding and hit the workers while trying to overtake a truck. There were around 15-20 passengers present inside the bus but none of them got hurt in the incident. The bodies were sent for post-mortem and the bus has been seized. While the driver has fled the spot, a case has been registered against him and efforts are being made to nab him,” added Pandey.

Police have lodged a case on the basis of a complaint filed by Sankeshwar’s brother at Badalpur police station of Greater Noida.

“On the basis of the complaint, a case has been registered under Section 279 (punishment for rash driving), 338 (causing grievous hurt) and 304A (death due to negligence) of IPC in connection with the incident,” said police.