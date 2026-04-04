4 militants arrested near Myanmar border in Manipur

Imphal: Four militants were arrested near the India-Myanmar border in Manipur's Tengnoupal district, police said on Saturday.

The arrests were made from Yangoubung village in the Moreh police station area, they said.

Those arrested were identified as Keisham Sumanta Meitei (25) of the People's Liberation Army, Angom Somorjit Singh (32) of NRFM, and Yumnam Naoba Singh (26) and Khundrakpam Shyamson Meitei (25) of Kangleipak Communist Party (MFL).

Intelligence-based combing, cordon and search operations are being carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state, police said.