4 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Four militants with allegiance to different proscribed outfits have been arrested from two districts in Manipur, police said in a statement here on Monday.

Security forces along with the Delhi Police arrested two militants -- Thokchom Ingocha Singh (31) and Thokchom Ragunath Meitei (48) -- from the vicinity of Yangoubung village in Tengnoupal district near the India-Myanmar border on Saturday.

Another militant -- Laishram Inaotomba Singh (19) -- was apprehended on Saturday from Palace Compound in Imphal East district, the police statement said.

On Sunday, security forces arrested a militant from his residence at Sanjenbam Khunou in Imphal East district, it said.