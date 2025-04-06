4 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested four militants, including a "juvenile", belonging to two proscribed outfits in Manipur’s Bishnupur and Kakching districts, police said on Sunday.

A member of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (PWG) was arrested from Moirang Okshongbung in Bishnupur on Saturday, while a “juvenile”, who is an active member of the KCP (MC Progressive), was apprehended from Nambol Bazar in the district, they said.

An active cadre of the outlawed KCP(PWG) was also nabbed from Ningthoukhong in Bishnupur, a police officer said.

In Hiyanglam in Kakching district, the security forces arrested a member of the United People's Party of Kangleipak (UPPK) during a search operation, he said.

Meanwhile, police recovered several firearms during another search operation in Jiribam district on Saturday, the officer added.