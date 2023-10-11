4 Andhra Pradesh women stranded in Israel are safe confirms APNRT society

The Andhra Pradesh Non-Resident Telugu Society (APNRTS), a government entity, said it was in touch with four woman migrants from the state, who are currently stranded in war-torn Israel.

APNRTS chief executive P. Hemalatha Rani said they are currently in a safe place in Kiryat Onu in the country, which is waging a war against Palestinian armed group Hamas.

"APNRTS' 24/7 helpline is in continuous contact with the four women migrants from Andhra Pradesh, updating them with the latest information and instructions from the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) and the Embassy of India. Shared with them the advisory released by EOI, Israel," Rani told PTI on Tuesday.

She noted that Telugu speaking people from the southern state are in safe places and following the instructions of the Israeli government.

APNRTS is prepared for emergency repatriations of Telugu migrants from Andhra Pradesh in Israel if need arises.

She said the NRT society is closely monitoring the international and local media on the current developments in the Jewish state and the prevailing situation.