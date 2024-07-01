30th Army Chief: Gen Dwivedi assumes command of 1.3 million-strong Army

New Delhi: General Upendra Dwivedi, with extensive operational experience along the frontiers with China and Pakistan, assumed charge as the 30th Chief of the Army Staff on Sunday. His appointment comes at a time when India faces numerous security challenges, including those along the Line of Actual Control (LAC).



Gen Dwivedi succeeds Gen Manoj Pande, who retired after more than four decades of service. "Gen Dwivedi brings with him a wealth of experience and a proven track record of effectively planning and executing for the unexpected," the Army stated.

He had been serving as the Vice Chief of the Army since February 19, following his role as the General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Northern Command from 2022 to 2024. An alumnus of Sainik School, Rewa in Madhya Pradesh, Gen Dwivedi was commissioned into a regiment of Jammu and Kashmir Rifles in 1984. He is distinguished by his balanced command and staff exposure across the Northern, Eastern, and Western theatres in varied operational environments.

The Army emphasised that Gen Dwivedi's focus will be on augmenting the infusion of critical technologies by leveraging the nation's vibrant, capable, and productive technology ecosystem to enhance the force's overall capability.

“He takes over as the Chief of Army Staff (COAS) at a time when the global geo-strategic environment remains dynamic, with security challenges becoming more pronounced due to technological advancements and the ever-changing character of modern warfare,” the Army said.

Gen Dwivedi takes command of the 1.3 million-strong Army amid significant security challenges along the LAC with China. As the Chief of Army Staff, he will also need to coordinate with the Navy and the Indian Air Force on the government’s ambitious plan to roll out theatre commands. The Army stated that operational preparedness to counter security threats to a rising nation will be a key focus area for the COAS. “Concurrently, a focused response strategy to myriad non-traditional security challenges will also be a priority, enhancing the nation’s defence,” it added.

The Army highlighted that Gen. Dwivedi has held critical appointments and played a pivotal role in addressing grey zone manifestations in national security. He has a deep understanding of modern and emerging technologies in the security domain and possesses a thoughtful approach to integrating cutting-edge technologies into military systems to enhance operational effectiveness. “This vision aligns with the Indian Army’s ongoing pursuit to fulfil its modernization and capability development needs through Atmanirbharta (self-reliance),” it stated.

A firm believer in and follower of the Chetwode Motto, Gen Dwivedi will focus on promoting a culture of trust, empowering junior officers, ensuring the well-being of soldiers, and supporting veterans and Veer Naris (war widows).

In his nearly 40-year career, Gen Dwivedi has served in a variety of command, staff, instructional, and foreign appointments. His command roles include leading the regiment (18 Jammu and Kashmir Rifles), Brigade (26 Sector Assam Rifles), Inspector General, Assam Rifles (East), and 9 Corps.

He has been decorated with the Param Vishisht Seva Medal, Ati Vishisht Seva Medal, and three GOC-in-C Commendation Cards. As Northern Army commander, Gen. Dwivedi provided strategic guidance and operational oversight for sustained operations along the northern and western borders and orchestrated dynamic counter-terrorism operations in Jammu and Kashmir.

During this period, he was actively engaged in ongoing negotiations with China to resolve the border issue and was involved in the modernization and equipping of the largest Army command of the Indian Army, steering the induction of indigenous equipment as part of Atmanirbhar Bharat.