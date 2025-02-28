307 weapons surrendered on last day of amnesty deadline

Imphal: The Arambai Tenggol, a prominent Meitei organisation in Manipur, voluntarily surrendered 246 weapons to security forces on Thursday as Governor Ajay Bhalla’s amnesty deadline for returning arms concluded.

According to police officials, a total of 307 weapons were turned in across the conflict-affected state on the final day, with the Arambai Tenggol’s cache representing the largest single contribution at the 1st Manipur Rifles campus. The remaining 61 weapons were collected from various locations throughout the valley and hill districts.

Following the handover, Arambai Tenggol Commissioner Saikhom Munindro Mangang spoke to reporters, explaining that their decision came after receiving key assurances from Governor Bhalla. These guarantees included the elimination of illegal opium poppy cultivation, implementation of border fencing, establishment of the National Register of Citizens using 1951 as the base year, prevention of attacks by Kuki militants, and protection of Manipur’s territorial integrity.

“This is a final and crucial opportunity for everyone to contribute to peace, communal harmony, and the security of our society,” read an official statement released by authorities.

Mangang revealed that the group had requested general amnesty for its members—a petition authorities have agreed to consider.

The group also secured an agreement allowing its unarmed members unrestricted movement throughout the state.

Officials stated that the voluntary surrender would help restore peace in Manipur, which has experienced ethnic violence for over two years. Police have urged those still possessing illegal weapons to surrender them at the nearest security facility before the deadline expires.

The police statement confirmed that no punitive action would be taken against those voluntarily surrendering weapons within the specified timeframe, while warning that individuals found with illegal arms after the deadline would face strict legal consequences.