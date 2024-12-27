3-year-old girl stuck in borewell as rescue ops stretch into Day 4

Jaipur: Three-year-old Chetna has been stuck inside a borewell in Rajasthan since Monday, the hours ticking by inexorably and hopes for her survival fading as rescuers race against time to pull her out.

Rescuers have been unable to send food or water to the child. And her anguished mother has not eaten ever since Chetna fell into the narrow 150-foot borewell while playing in her father’s farm in Kotputli-Behror district.

As the rescue operation stretches into the fourth day, the hopes for the girl’s survival are diminishing.

Initially, the rescuers tried to pull out the girl using an iron ring attached to a rope, but all attempts failed.

After two days of repeated attempts that fetched no results, a piling machine was brought to the spot on Wednesday morning to dig a pit parallel to the borewell.

“.... now a horizontal tunnel will be made through which the experts will reach the girl,” Sarund SHO Mohammad Imran said.

Earlier in the day, the SHO said the rescue operation was likely to conclude on Thursday. However, by the evening the rescuers were disappointed as the experts were unable to go down the parallel pit. Dholi Devi and others are constantly praying for the well being of Chetna amid the

non-stop rescue operation by NDRF and SDRF teams, assisted by the local police and administration.

The SHO said all possible efforts were made to pull out the girl but all hard work went in vain as the borewell is narrow and the technique could not deliver results.

A team of doctors with an ambulance are at the spot.

Kotputli-Behror District Collector Kalpana Agarwal reached the village late Wednesday night to take stock of the situation.

She said that the rescue operation had been constantly going on. A lot of preparations had to be done to bring the piling machine to the farm.

Two weeks ago, a five year old boy fell into a borewell in Dausa district and the rescue operation lasted over 55 hours.

However, the boy had lost the battle for life by that time he was taken out.