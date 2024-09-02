3-year-old girl killed, 4 injured in a house collapse in Mathura

Mathura (UP): A three-year-old girl was killed and four people were injured after their house here collapsed, police said on Monday. The incident occurred late Sunday night around 2 am when the family was sleeping in the house in the Nai Basti area, they said. The house suddenly collapsed, trapping the owner of the house, Zafar along with his wife and three children, under the debris, Superintendent of Police City Arvind Kumar said. Upon receiving information, police rushed to the spot and rescued the family. However, the girl was found dead, Kumar said. Police rushed the family members to a hospital and sent the girl's body for post-mortem, Kumar added.