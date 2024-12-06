3 security personnel injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: Three security personnel sustained minor injuries in an encounter with Naxalites in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, police said on Friday.

The exchange of fire took place on Thursday night when the security personnel were positioned in the outer cordon of a newly-set up camp near Jhidpalli village under Pamed police station area, a senior police official here said.

The gunfight broke around 8.30 pm on Thursday and lasted for about one-and-a-half hours. Naxalites fired shells of barrel grenade launchers, which was retaliated by security personnel, he said.

"Three security personnel sustained minor injuries due to splinters in the encounter and were provided first aid at the camp," he added.

The camp was set up on Monday in the area considered a stronghold of Naxalites, he said.