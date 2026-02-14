3 militants arrested in Manipur

Imphal: Security forces arrested three militants belonging to two proscribed outfits in Manipur, police said on Saturday. All the arrests were made on Friday, they said.

Two active cadres of the banned Kangleipak Communist Party (Apunba) were apprehended from Imphal West and Imphal East district, while a member of the PREPAK was nabbed from his residence at Moirang Khunou in Bishnupur district, a police statement said. During an operation on Friday, the security personnel also recovered arms and ammunition from the Khulsaibung hill range in Tengnoupal district. The recovered arms include a single-barrel gun, two pistols and eight IEDs, the statement said.