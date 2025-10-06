3 killed as old residential building collapses in Gujarat's Veraval

Gir Somnath (Gujarat): Three persons were killed and two others rescued after a part of an old three-storey dilapidated building collapsed in Veraval city of Gujarat's Gir Somnath district in the wee hours of Monday, police said. According to locals, the building was nearly 80 years old. The incident took place around 1.30 am at the residential building located at Kharwawad locality in Veraval, inspector HR Goswami said. Among those killed was a motorbike rider passing through the area. He was crushed under the rubble and died on the spot, Goswami said. The other two deceased comprised a woman and her daughter who lived in the building, he said. After being alerted, teams of firefighters, police, civic personnel and locals started the rescue operation, which went on till 5 am, the official said. Three bodies were pulled out from the rubble, while two persons were rescued. The deceased have been identified as Dinesh Jungi (34), Devkiben Suyani (65) and her daughter Jashoda (35), he said.

Suyani's husband and another woman were rescued and rushed to a hospital for treatment, according to police. The building was around 80 years old and had been in a dilapidated condition for a long time, as per locals.