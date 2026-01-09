3 Indians among 28 on board Russian tanker seized by US

Moscow: Three Indian nationals are among the crew of a Russian oil tanker seized by the United States in the North Atlantic, Russian media reported, as Moscow sharply criticised Washington’s actions and called for adherence to international maritime law.

According to Russia Today, the tanker Marinera, previously known as Bella 1, has a multinational crew. “The Marinera crew consists of 17 Ukrainian citizens, six Georgian citizens, three Indian citizens and two Russian citizens,” the outlet said, citing sources. The vessel was seized on Wednesday by the US Coast Guard while transiting international waters. In a statement issued on Thursday, the Russian Foreign Ministry urged Washington to respect freedom of navigation and to halt what it described as unlawful actions against the tanker and other civilian vessels. “We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker,” the ministry said. Moscow rejected US references to its national sanctions regime as a basis for the seizure, calling such arguments unfounded. The ministry also dismissed claims by some US officials that the action was linked to a broader strategy aimed at asserting control over Venezuela’s natural resources. It described such assertions as “extremely cynical” and said Russia “strongly rejects such neo-colonialist tendencies.”

The statement added that unilateral restrictive measures imposed by the United States and other Western countries are illegitimate and cannot justify asserting jurisdiction or seizing ships on the high seas. Russia also demanded assurances regarding the treatment of crew members, particularly its own citizens. “We reiterate our demand that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of the Russian citizens comprising the tanker’s crew, strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland,” the ministry said.

The foreign ministry said the Marinera had received temporary permission on December 24 to sail under the Russian flag in line with international law and Russian legislation. It said the tanker was peacefully heading to a Russian port when it was intercepted.

Moscow said it had repeatedly informed the US government of the ship’s Russian origin and civilian status and had lodged an official protest over what it described as weeks-long pursuit by a US Coast Guard vessel. Under these circumstances, the boarding and seizure of the tanker, Russia said, constituted a serious violation of international maritime law and freedom of navigation.