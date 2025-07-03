3 Indians abducted in Mali, India asks West African nation to secure their safe release

New Delhi: India has expressed deep concern over the abduction of three Indian nationals in Mali amid a series of terrorist attacks in various parts of the West African country. A day after the Indians were abducted, New Delhi on Wednesday called upon the Mali government to take all necessary measures to secure their "safe and expeditious" release. The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) expressed its "deep concern" regarding the abduction of Indians, employed at the Diamond Cement Factory in Kayes. "The incident occurred on July 1, when a group of armed assailants carried out a coordinated attack at the factory premises and forcibly took three Indian nationals as hostages," the MEA said. There has been no claim of responsibility for the kidnappings.

Al-Qaeda affiliate Jama'at Nusrat al-Islam wal-Muslimin (JNIM) has claimed responsibility for coordinated attacks across Mali on Tuesday. The MEA said the Indian embassy in Bamako is in "close and constant" communication with the relevant authorities, local law enforcement agencies as well as the management of the Diamond Cement Factory. It said the mission is also in touch with the family members of the abducted Indian nationals. "The government of India unequivocally condemns this deplorable act of violence and calls upon the government of the Republic of Mali to take all necessary measures to secure the safe and expeditious release of the abducted Indian nationals," the MEA said in a statement. "Senior officials of the ministry are closely monitoring the evolving situation and remain engaged at various levels to facilitate safe and early release of Indian nationals," it said. The MEA also advised all Indians currently residing in Mali to exercise utmost caution, remain vigilant and stay in close contact with the embassy in Bamako for regular updates and necessary assistance. The ministry said it will extend all possible support to Indians and "remains committed to ensuring the safe return of the abducted Indian nationals at the earliest".