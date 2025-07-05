3 Himachal Pradesh districts on red alert for heavy rain, 260 roads closed amid monsoon havoc

Shimla: More than 260 roads, including 176 in Mandi district, are blocked in Himachal Pradesh following heavy rains over the past few days, officials said on Saturday. The local MeT office has issued a 'red' alert for very heavy to extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places in Kangra, Sirmaur and Mandi districts on Sunday. An 'orange' warning for heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places has been issued for Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Solan, Shimla and Kullu districts.

Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in a day is categorised as very heavy, while anything over 204.4 mm is considered extremely heavy. Heavy monsoon rains last year caused massive destruction in the state leaving more than 550 people dead. The weather department has warned of possible landslides, flash floods, waterlogging, and damage to vulnerable structures, crops, and essential services. People have been advised to stay away from water bodies and avoid vulnerable areas. According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the estimated losses so far are around Rs 541 crore. However, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the losses are close to Rs 700 crore as details are still being compiled. Around 300 transformers and 281 water supply schemes are also affected, the SEOC said. Light to moderate rainfall lashed parts of the state with Jogindernagar receiving 52 mm since Friday evening, followed by 28.8 mm each in Nahan and Palampur, 21 mm in Paonta Sahib, 18 mm in Una, 17.4 mm in Berthin, 15.6 mm in Kangra and 12.6 mm in Naina Devi.

Since the onset of monsoon on June 20, a total of 72 deaths have been reported in the state, of which 45 are linked to rain-related incidents such as cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides. Mandi district witnessed the maximum damage, with 10 incidents of cloudbursts, flash floods, and landslides on Tuesday, claiming 14 lives. Search operations are underway to trace 31 missing persons, officials added. The MeT office has also issued an 'orange' alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall in several districts on Saturday, Monday, and Tuesday.