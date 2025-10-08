3 gangsters held after encounter in J-K’s Kathua

Jammu: Three gangsters were arrested after a brief gunfight with the police in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Wednesday, officials said.

The gangsters were riding a motorcycle when they were intercepted by a police team for checking in Lakhanpur area, they said.

According to police, the accused, who were coming from the Punjab border side, opened fire and tried to speed away from the scene on their motorcycle.

The police also fired warning shots and chased the gangsters, who subsequently lost balance and hit a roadside electricity pole near Kidian Ghadiyal bridge, resulting in injuries to them, the officials said.

The suspects were arrested and shifted to Government Medical College Hospital, Kathua, they said, adding that one of the arrested individuals, Murad Ali, is wanted in four cases in Kathua district.