3 dead, many feared trapped in illegal coal mine collapse

Dhanbad: At least three people were killed and many feared trapped when an illegally operated mine collapsed in Jharkhand’s Bhowra colliery area on Friday, an official said.



The incident occurred at 10.30 am at Bhowra Colliery Area of Bharat Coking Coal Limited (BCCL), about 21 km from here.

Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), Sindri, Abhishek Kumar, said the exact number of people killed and feared trapped or injured would be known after rescuers are able to locate the victims.

An eyewitness said many local villagers were engaged in illegal mining when a portion of the mine caved in.

“With the help of locals, three persons were brought out from the debris and taken to a hospital where doctors declared them dead,” the eyewitness said.

Bhowra police station Inspector Binod Oraon said rescue operations were on.

BCCL’s Bhowra Colliery General Manager SS Das, who reached the spot, is monitoring the rescue operations.

However, none of the BCCL officials including Das responded to repeated calls by PTI.

Five persons were killed in an abandoned mine of Eastern Coalfields in Gopinathpur area of Dhanbad in February 2022.

