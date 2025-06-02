3 dead, 6 security personnel missing as landslide hits military camp in Sikkim

Kolkata: At least three persons died and six security personnel went missing after a landslide hit a military camp at Chhaten in Sikkim, a defence official said on Monday. The landslide, which occurred at 7 pm on Sunday, was triggered by heavy rainfall in the area, he said. Three bodies have been recovered, while four individuals were rescued with minor injuries, the defence official said in a statement. "Rescue teams are working round the clock under challenging conditions to locate the six missing personnel," he said. Sikkim has been battered by heavy rain in the last few days.