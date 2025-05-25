25% tariff: After Apple, Trump targets Samsung

New York/Washington: Not just Apple, but also its rival Samsung is facing Donald Trump’s tariff threat as the US President has said that the tariffs would also be aimed at “anybody that makes that product”.

“It would be more… It would also be Samsung and anybody that makes that product, otherwise it wouldn’t be fair,” Trump said on Friday when asked whether his tariff threat would only apply to Apple.

According to media reports, the US President indicated that the import levies would be “appropriately done” and ready for implementation by the end of June, but provided no other details.

Early on Friday, Trump said in a social media post that he expects Apple iPhones that will be sold in the US to be manufactured in America and “not India, or anyplace else”, threatening to put a 25 per cent tariff on the tech company’s products if it does not comply.

“I have long ago informed Tim Cook of Apple that I expect their iPhones that will be sold in the United States of America will be manufactured and built in the United States, not India, or anyplace else. If that is not the case, a Tariff of at least 25 per cent must be paid by Apple to the US. Thank you for your attention to this matter!” Trump said.

Apple’s shares fell nearly 3 per cent, wiping out approximately $70 billion, on Friday.

Just last week, Trump had said in Doha during his visit to the Middle East that he had told the Apple CEO to not build in India and instead build its manufacturing capacity in the US.