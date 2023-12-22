25 pc of budget in education every year is investment, not expense for AAP govt: Atishi

New Delhi: Delhi Education Minister Atishi on Friday said the Arvind Kejriwal government makes a 25 per cent allocation in the budget for education every year and considers it an investment and not an expense.



Addressing the sixth convocation of the Delhi Pharmaceutical Sciences and Research University (DPSRU) here, she said the institution's success has inspired other states to start programmes such as 'Yogshala'.

"Transformation of the DPSRU into the country's first pharmaceutical research university is a testament to the Kejriwal government's commitment to education. Investing 25 per cent of the budget in education every year is an investment for the Delhi government and not an expense," the minister said.

The convocation was also attended by Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena and former director general of the Indian Council of Medical Research Nirmal Ganguly.

Saxena told students that, "you have exhibited resilience, perseverance, and a commitment to excellence". "As you stand on the threshold of a new phase in life, I firmly believe that the education you have received here has equipped you with the skills and knowledge needed to face the world with confidence," he said.

The Lt Governor said the pharmaceutical sector has a significant contribution in the country's economy and that, in the goal of 'Viksit Bharat', the Indian pharmaceutical industry has a major role to play.

"The Indian pharmaceutical industry has been ranked consistently at number three in the world with over 60 per cent contribution for generic medicines and vaccines. In addition, the market for natural health products in India is also witnessing robust growth," Saxena said.

The Lt Governor said the natural health and wellness market is becoming a key focus of pharmaceutical companies and it presents an opportunity for pharmacy graduates to contribute to the development of natural health solutions.