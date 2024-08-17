24-hour nationwide strike called by the IMA; healthcare services disrupted

Healthcare services across India were severely affected on Saturday as doctors joined a nationwide 24-hour strike called by the Indian Medical Association (IMA) to protest the rape and murder of a trainee doctor at Kolkata’s R.G. Kar Medical College and Hospital. The IMA, demanding justice for the victim and safety for healthcare professionals, put forth five key demands, including a thorough overhaul of the working and living conditions of resident doctors and the implementation of a central law to curb violence against medical professionals.

The strike, which began at 6 a.m. on August 17, resulted in the suspension of non-emergency medical services, with outpatient departments (OPDs) and elective surgeries across the country grinding to a halt. However, emergency services, including intensive care units and emergency surgeries, continued to operate.

The IMA condemned the tragic incident, pointing out the lack of safe spaces in hospitals that contributed to the crime. They highlighted the need for hospitals to be declared safe zones, with mandatory security protocols akin to those at airports, including CCTV surveillance and the deployment of security personnel. Additionally, the IMA called for a meticulous investigation within a specific timeframe and the awarding of exemplary punishment to those responsible for both the crime and the subsequent vandalism of hospital premises.

The incident sparked widespread outrage and solidarity across the border, with students from Dhaka University in Bangladesh staging protests in support of the ongoing demonstrations in India. Under the banner "Awaaz Tolo Nari" (Raise Your Voice, Women), students demanded maximum legal assistance and swift justice for the victim, linking the case to broader issues of gender-based violence in the region.

In Assam, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Goa, Kerala, Nagaland, and Delhi, doctors and healthcare workers participated in the strike, holding protest marches, candlelight vigils, and rallies to voice their demands. Doctors wore black badges and displayed placards with slogans such as "No safety, no duty" and "Doctor life matters," emphasizing the need for a central act to ensure the security of on-duty medical professionals.

Protests extended beyond the medical community, with junior doctors at multiple institutions in India ceasing work since August 13 and continuing their agitation. The IMA and resident doctors' associations across the nation underscored that this protest was not just a demand for justice but a call for systemic change to prevent further violence against healthcare workers.

As the strike unfolded, the impact on healthcare was palpable, with patients in various states struggling to access necessary medical treatments. Despite the disruptions, the protesting doctors reiterated their commitment to continuing emergency services, ensuring that life-saving care remained available.

The strike was marked by a poignant sense of urgency, with the medical community collectively demanding that the central and state governments take immediate and effective action to safeguard the future of healthcare workers, who remain vulnerable in their workplaces.