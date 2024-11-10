24% deaths recorded in Delhi occurred due to infectious, parasitic diseases

New Delhi: A Delhi government report has attributed nearly 24 percent of the total about 89,000 deaths registered in the national capital in 2023 to infectious and parasitic diseases like cholera, diarrhoea, tuberculosis and hepatitis B, among others.

The Medical Certification of Cause of Deaths (MCCD) Report 2023, issued by the Directorate of Economics and Statistics of Delhi government, said around 21,000 people died due to infectious and parasitic diseases out of total 88,628 institutional deaths.

The number of institutional deaths due to cancer and related diseases were recorded at 6,054 during 2023, which was almost 12 percent more than 5,409 registered in 2022.

The maximum number of institutional deaths among the infants were due to slow foetal growth, foetal malnutrition and immaturity (1,517), followed by pneumonia (1,373), septicaemia (1,109), and hypoxia, birth asphyxia and other respiratory conditions (704).

Age-wise, the maximum number of institutional deaths were reported in those aged around 45-64 years.

A total 28,611 (32.28 percent) men and women died in this category in 2023, followed by 26,096 (29.44 percent) people aged 65 years and above, added the report.