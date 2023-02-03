2,351 claims of Rs 50 lakh each paid so far under insurance scheme for health workers fighting Covid

New Delhi: So far, 2,351 claims of Rs 50 lakh each have been settled under the insurance scheme for health workers fighting COVID-19, Minister of State for Health Bharati Pravin Pawar told the Lok Sabha on Friday.



The 'Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Package (PMGKP), insurance scheme for Health Care Workers Fighting COVID-19' was launched on March 30, 2020 to provide comprehensive personal accident cover of Rs 50 Lakh to 22.12 lakh health care providers including community health workers and private health workers who may have been in direct contact and care of COVID-19 patients and may be at risk of getting impacted by this.

Further, on account of the unprecedented situation, private hospital staff/retired/ volunteer/local urban bodies/contract/daily wage/ad-hoc/outsourced staff requisitioned by states/central hospitals/autonomous hospitals of central/states/Union Territories, AIIMS and Institute of National Importance (INI)/hospitals of Central Ministries specifically drafted for care of COVID-19 patients were also covered under the PMGKP subject to fulfilment of certain conditions.

"Since the launch of the scheme, so far, 2,351 claims of health workers, including doctors, have been settled," she said in her written reply.