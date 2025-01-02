‘2024 warmest year in India since 1901’

New Delhi: India experienced its hottest year on record in 2024, with the average minimum temperature soaring 0.90°C above the long-term average, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) announced on Wednesday. The annual mean temperature for the year reached 25.75°C, surpassing the previous high set in 2016.

The average maximum temperature in 2024 was recorded at 31.25°C, 0.20°C above normal, while the average minimum temperature stood at 20.24°C, the highest since records began in 1901. July through October saw record-breaking minimum temperatures, and February ranked as the second-highest on record, IMD Director General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra stated.

Globally, 2024 likely became the warmest year on record, with average temperatures exceeding 1.5°C above pre-industrial levels for the first time, according to the European climate agency Copernicus. A joint study by World Weather Attribution and Climate Central revealed that the planet experienced 41 additional days of dangerous heat in 2024 compared to historical averages.

The IMD attributed the rising temperatures to global climate change and an unusual warming trend in India, especially during post-monsoon and winter seasons. While La Niña conditions—typically associated with cooler winters—are expected to develop briefly in January 2025, Mohapatra said they are unlikely to significantly alter the warming trajectory.

Experts cautioned that the world is entering a phase where temperatures will consistently exceed the 1.5°C threshold, as stipulated under the Paris Agreement. This threshold refers to sustained warming over two to three decades, underscoring the urgency of curbing greenhouse gas emissions.

The global average temperature has already risen by 1.3°C compared to the pre-industrial baseline (1850-1900), driven by the rapid accumulation of heat-trapping gases such as carbon dioxide and methane. With 2024 setting a new benchmark, the focus on climate action has never been more critical, scientists warn.