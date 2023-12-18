MillenniumPost
2020 Delhi riots case: Special public prosecutor representing Delhi Police in resigns

BY MPost18 Dec 2023 10:30 AM GMT
Special Public Prosecutor Amit Prasad, who represented Delhi Police in the 2020 riots cases, has resigned.


Prasad sent his resignation letter to Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on December 15.

"I was appointed as SPP for Delhi riots cases which I was continuing till date for three-and-a-half years. In this period, I have handled the prosecution cases to the best of my ability," Prasad said in his letter.

"However, now I would not be able to continue and hence tendering my resignation with immediate effect. It is requested that my resignation may please be accepted forthwith," he said.

Prasad, who is also the SPP in the Shraddha Walkar murder case, said that he will continue to represent the prosecution in the matter.

