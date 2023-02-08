20 candidates score perfect 100

New Delhi: Twenty candidates have scored a perfect 100 in the engineering entrance exam JEE-Main’s January edition, the National Testing Agency (NTA) announced on Tuesday.



All the candidates with 100 NTA score in the Joint Entrance Exam (JEE)-Main are males.

The 20 toppers include 14 from the general category, four from the OBC category and one each from gen-EWS and SC category. While Md Sahil Akhtar is the PwD topper with 99.9848042 NTA score, the SC topper is Deshank Pratap Singh with 100 NTA score and ST topper is Dheeravath Thanuj with 99.99041.

The candidates who scored 100 NTA scores are Abhineet Majety, Amogh Jalan, Apurva Samota, Ashik Stenny, Bikkina Abhinav Chowdary, Deshank Pratap Singh, Dhruv Sanjay Jain, Dnyanesh Hemendra Shinde, Duggineni Venkata Yugesh, Gulshan Kumar, Guthikonda Abhiram, Kaushal Vijayvergiya, Krish Gupta, Mayank Son, N K Vishwaajith, Nipun Goel, Rishi Kalra Soham Das, Suthar Harshul Sanjaybhai and Vavilala Chidvilas Reddy.

Soham Das is a student of a CBSE Board-affiliated school from the Kasba area in South Kolkata.

“The NTA scores of 50 candidates have been withheld as they are under scrutiny The cases of these candidates are being placed before a committee separately. Their NTA scores will be declared once the committee finalises its report,” a senior NTA official said. NTA score is not the same as percentage of marks obtained but normalised scores.