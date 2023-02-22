2 women bureaucrats engaged in bitter public tussle transferred

Bengaluru: Faced with embarrassment following a bitter public tussle between two senior women bureaucrats, the Karnataka government on Tuesday cracked the whip and transferred both of them, without specifying their new postings.

IPS officer and Karnataka State Handicrafts Development Corporation Managing Director Roopa D, and IAS officer and Commissioner of Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments, Rohini Sindhuri Dasari had levelled allegations against each other.

In a move that raised eyebrows, Roopa’s husband Munish Moudgil, who was Commissioner, Survey Settlement and Land Records, has also been transferred to the post of Principal Secretary, Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms with immediate effect.

The public spat between the two senior women bureaucrats had gotten murkier on Monday, causing huge embarrassment to the government, with multiple ministers having expressed displeasure against their conduct, and had warned action, citing service rule violation.

The public feud between Roopa and Rohini Sindhuri Dasari on Monday reached the office of Chief Secretary Vandita Sharma with both of them submitting a petition seeking action against each other and explaining their stance. Roopa had taken to social media posting some photographs of Rohini questioning the intent behind sending such ‘objectionable pictures’ to ‘three IAS officers,’ which according to her was a crime as per the IAS service conduct rules.

Sharing the photographs of Rohini Sindhuri on her Facebook page, Roopa wrote: “These types of pictures may seem normal but, what does it mean when a female IAS officer sends many such pictures one-to-one to not one, not two, but three male IAS officers? It cannot be her private matter. It is a crime according to IAS Service Conduct Rules. Any investigative agency can also investigate the authenticity of these pictures. Salon haircut images, the image taken while lying down on a pillow. It may seem normal to some. The context behind sending them speaks otherwise.”

Hitting back, Rohini said she will take legal recourse as these accusations by Roopa are defamatory in nature.

Roopa had also alleged several “wrongdoings” of Rohini.

Terming the allegations as baseless, Rohini alleged that Roopa, who holds a responsible position, is making such comments against her out of personal hatred, and was behaving as if she had lost her mental balance.

“Certain amount of dignity and decorum should be maintained by officers so that it brings respect to cadre and the service”, Rohini said on Monday. “Professionally whatever she has spoken against me, I have submitted a report to the Chief Secretary on that. Regarding the personal allegations — what is the reason to make repeated baseless allegations against me? Let her reveal the names of the officers to whom she is alleging that I sent (personal pictures).”

Roopa had said: “Photos too are not personal, they become the subject of service conduct rules violation, other than that on the seven to eight points relating to corruption I’m submitting with documents. Already a preliminary inquiry against her has been proved...but the next step disciplinary inquiry has not taken place, who is protecting her (Rohini)? Take action, as this is a corruption case.”

Reiterating her charge that pictures (personal pictures) were sent to some IAS officers, Roopa said: “I have those chats and if any investigating agency probes, I will submit them. It is clearly a service rules violation because nobody should conduct in a way unbecoming of an IAS officer by sending indecent obscene pics to other select IAS officers for whatever reason. It is not a private matter.”