2 students killed, 21 injured after college bus overturns in J&K's Kupwara

Srinagar: Two students died and 21 others were injured after a college bus they were travelling in met with an accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district on Saturday, officials said. A bus of Government Degree College Sogam carrying 27 students for picnic lost control and turned turtle near Vodpora area of Handwara, they said. The officials said that the injured were taken to a hospital in Handwara where one girl student was declared brought dead.

Two of the injured were referred to a hospital here in critical condition, out of which one succumbed to the injuries, the officials said. They added that 20 students were undergoing treatment at the Handwara hospital. Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah expressed grief over the loss of lives in the incident. "The loss of two young promising students from GDC Sogam, in the tragic accident near Handwara is a tragedy that weighs heavily on all of us. My deepest condolences to their families in this hour of grief. Prayers for the swift recovery of the injured," the CM's office said on X. The chief minister said the government is closely monitoring the situation and ensuring all necessary assistance.