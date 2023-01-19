2 persons killed, 30 injured as bus overturns in Maharashtra

Two persons were killed and 30 others received injuries when a bus overturned in Maharashtra's Sindhudurg district on Thursday, police said.

The accident took place at around 5.30 am when the bus driver lost control over the wheels while negotiating a sharp turn near the Gad river bridge in Kankavli, located 480 km from the state capital Mumbai, an official said.

The luxury bus carrying 36 passengers was going from Pune to Goa, he said.

Two persons were killed in the accident, the official said.

All the injured persons were rushed to the civil hospital in Kankavli for treatment, he said.