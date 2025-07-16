MillenniumPost
2 Maoists, 1 CRPF jawan killed in gunfight in Jharkhand's Bokaro

BY Agencies16 July 2025 9:30 AM IST
Bokaro: Two Maoists and a CRPF jawan were killed in a gunfight in Jharkhand's Bokaro district on Wednesday morning, police said. The gunfight broke out between the security forces and the Maoists in the Birhordera forest in the Gomia police station area around 5.30 am, they said.

"The security forces gunned down two Maoists during the encounter. A jawan of the CPRF's CoBRA battalion was also killed in the exchange of fire," IG (Bokaro Zone) Kranthi Kumar Gadidesi told media reporters. Bokaro's SP Harvinder Singh told PTI that a search was underway in the area following the encounter. The identification of the killed Maoists is underway, another police officer said.

