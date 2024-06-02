2 loco pilots injured as goods trains collide in Punjab

Fatehgarh Sahib (Punjab): Two loco pilots were injured Sunday morning when a stationary goods train was hit from behind by another at the Sirhind railway station here, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.



He said the collision caused the engine of one of them to flip over to another track and hit a passenger train.

There was no loss of life in the incident that took place near Madhopur in Sirhind but loco pilots Vikas Kumar and Himanshu Kumar were injured, the GRP official said.

A Fatehgarh Sahib Civil Hospital doctor said Vikas Kumar suffered injuries to his head and Himanshu Kumar to his back. They were referred to the Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, he added.

Railway officials said restoration work was underway and trains are being diverted through Rajpura, Patiala and Dhuri and some via Chandigarh.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said directions have been issued to the district administration to provide all possible help.

"There was news of an accident involving two trains at Sirhind railway station. Thank God that there was no loss of life," he said in a post in Punjabi on 'X'.