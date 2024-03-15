2 kids among 4 killed in fire in residential building in Delhi

NEW DELHI: Early on Thursday morning in Delhi’s Shastri Nagar, a devastating fire outbreak resulted in the loss of lives for one couple and two children, with several others rescued amidst the chaos.



The fire claimed the lives of four individuals identified as Manoj (30), his wife Suman (28), and their two nieces, aged 5 and 3.

According to the Police, the incident, which engulfed a residential building in Geeta Colony, prompted an immediate response from emergency services. The blaze, reported at approximately 5:22 am in Gali number 13, Sarojini Park, rapidly spread through the four-story structure, beginning from the ground floor’s parking area.

As thick smoke filled the building, local police, along with four fire tenders, three PCR vans, and ambulances, were dispatched to the scene to combat the inferno and conduct rescue operations.

Despite the narrow street presenting challenges, fire service personnel successfully navigated to the location and extinguished the fire. A thorough search was conducted on each floor of the building, resulting in the rescue of three men, four women, and two children, who were subsequently taken to hospital for treatment.

Police said that four of the severely injured persons identified as Baby (32), Nandu (25), Rakesh Kumar (34), and Iafra, aged two-and-a-half years old, were referred to the GTB Hospital.

According to the police, Prashant (28), Aqib (24), Yashoda (36), Shifada (24), Jagrit (nine), Bulbul (27), and Rajni (28) were undergoing treatment for burns in different units of Dr Hedgewar Aarogya Sansthan.

Preliminary findings from the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) team indicate that an electrical short circuit may have triggered the fire.

Investigations are ongoing, with authorities meticulously working to ascertain the precise cause of this tragic incident.

Further details are anticipated to emerge as the investigation progresses, shedding light on the circumstances surrounding this tragic loss of life.