2 flight diversions due to bad weather at Delhi airport

Two flights of SpiceJet were diverted at the Delhi airport on Wednesday morning due to bad weather, according to an official.

The official said the flights were diverted to Jaipur between 0900 and 0915 hours. Several areas in the national capital were engulfed in dense fog on Wednesday morning leading to low visibility and the minimum temperature was recorded at 7.8 degrees celsius.

On Tuesday also, flight operations were impacted at the Delhi airport due to dense fog.