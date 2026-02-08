2 dead among 15 pulled out of debris as three-storey building collapses in Rajasthan's Kota

Jaipur: A total of 15 people were pulled out of the debris after a three-storey building collapsed in Rajasthan's Kota on Saturday night, of which two died, officials said on Sunday.

Eight of the injured are undergoing treatment, while five have been discharged after primary care, they said.

The deceased were identified as Aryan (20) and Lakshman (15).

"In total, 15 people were taken out of the debris. While two have died, some of the injured were discharged after treatment. A probe will be ordered to ascertain the facts, and action will follow,” Cabinet minister Heeralal Nagar told reporters.

Divisional Commissioner Anil Agarwal said some new construction work was going on in the neighbourhood, which might have caused the building collapse.

The incident occurred in the Talwandi area, where a restaurant was operating from the building.

According to the officials, some customers and employees were present in the eatery at the time of the collapse.

The rescue operation continued till late at night, the officials said.