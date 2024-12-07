1984 anti-Sikh riots: SC seeks CBI's response on ex-councillor's plea for suspension of sentence

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has sought a response from the CBI on a petition filed by former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar, serving life imprisonment in a 1984 anti-Sikh riots case, seeking suspension of his life sentence.

A bench of Justices J K Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal asked Additional Solicitor General Aishwarya Bhati to get certificates from jail authorities on the convict's conduct and behaviour.

Bhati told the court that Khokhar's bail was rejected on three occasions in the past.

Besides Khokhar, former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar is serving life term in the case. Ex-MLA Mahender Yadav, who was sentenced to imprisonment for 10 years, died of Covid in Mandoli jail.

Kumar and Khokhar have been lodged in Tihar jail since their conviction on December 17, 2018.

The Delhi High Court upheld Khokhar's sentence in 2018 and overturned Kumar's acquittal by the trial court in 2013.

The case is related to the killing of five Sikhs in Raj Nagar Part-I in Palam Colony in southwest Delhi on November 1-2, 1984, and burning down of a gurdwara in Raj Nagar Part-II.

The riots broke out after the assassination of then prime minister Indira Gandhi on October 31, 1984 by her two Sikh bodyguards.