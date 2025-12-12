‘1,951 issues of aircraft GPS interference reported in 2 yrs’

New Delhi: A total of 1,951 incidents involving interference with aircraft GPS systems have been recorded in the two years since November 2023, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. Airports in Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Amritsar, Hyderabad, Bangalore and Chennai have all reported recent cases of GPS spoofing or other forms of disruption.

Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the rise in reporting followed the Directorate General of Civil Aviation’s advisory circular issued on November 24, 2023, which instructed operators to flag any Global Navigation Satellite System irregularities. “Total GPS interference issues reported (November 2023 to November 2025) are 1,951 after publication of DGCA circular,” he stated in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

GPS and broader GNSS spoofing or jamming involve attempts to mislead navigation systems by transmitting false signals. Mohol noted that the International Civil Aviation Organisation classifies such spoofing as a type of International Radio Frequency Interference and that the Wireless Monitoring Organisation is examining ongoing cases.

To address emerging risks, the DGCA released a Standard Operating Procedure on November 10 for real-time reporting of spoofing and other interference detected around Delhi airport. The ICAO GNSS Manual outlines additional mitigation steps, including continuous threat monitoring, risk evaluation and the use of layered protective measures.