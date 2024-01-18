19 flights cancelled, two diverted in Ranchi airport due to dense fog

Ranchi/ Hazaribag: As many as 19 flights were cancelled and two were diverted at the Birsa Munda Airport here on Thursday due to dense fog, an official said.



For safe landing or take-off of a flight, a visibility of above 1,300 metres is required.

In Ranchi, the visibility hovered between 50 metres and 500 metres till 2 pm on Thursday, a weather official said.

Ranch Airport Director RR Mourya told PTI, "The flights were cancelled today due to bad weather".

Many passengers were stranded at the airport due to cancellation of the flights and faced hardship.

"It is the responsibility of the flight operators how they deal with the travellers' problems," another airport official said.

In-charge of Ranchi Meteorological Centre, Abhishek Anand said that foggy weather condition might prevail even on Friday.

"An orange alert for dense fog condition has been issued for Friday. The density of fog might reduce on Saturday and Sunday. Therefore, a yellow alert has been issued for January 20 and 22", he said.

In Hazaribag, two people were killed in two separate road accidents due to poor visibility, triggered by dense fog, police said on Thursday.