163 cases of newly emerging COVID-19 variant XFG detected in India: INSACOG

New Delhi: About 163 cases of the newly emerging COVID-19 variant XFG have been detected in India so far, according to INSACOG data. The recombinant XFG variant harbours four key spike mutations and has achieved rapid global spread following its initial detection in Canada, according to an article in The Lancet journal. According to data from the Indian SARS-CoV-2 Genomics Consortium (INSACOG), the XFG variant of the COVID-19-causing virus has been found in a total of 163 samples -- highest (89) in Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu (16), Kerala (15), Gujarat (11), and Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and West Bengal (six each).

In May, as many as 159 samples were detected with XFG variant while two samples tested for this variant in April and two in June yet, data shows. India's active Covid case tally crossed the 6,000 mark, with 769 added in the last 48 hours, according to the Union health ministry data released on Sunday.