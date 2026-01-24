16 IEDs, explosives, gelatin sticks recovered in anti-Naxal op in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Bijapur: A total of 16 beer bottle-based improvised explosive devices (IEDs) were recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Sunday in an anti-Naxal operation, a police official said.

The 16 pressure IEDs, found in a forest patch between Bandepara and Neelamargu villages under Madder police station limits, were defused by the Bomb Disposal Squad, he added.

"In the same operation, a joint team of DRG, local police and CRPF recovered a large quantity of explosives and other Maoist materials from different locations in the area. It includes 78 gelatin sticks, cordex wire, Maoist uniform cloth and literature, 1 kg gunpowder, four walkie-talkie chargers, four batteries, two mobile chargers," the official said.

Naxalites had hidden these items in steel containers and plastic buckets, which were placed in pits they had dug, he said.