15th Rozgar Mela: PM Modi distributes over 51,000 appointment letters, highlights youth-led growth

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi distributed 51,236 appointment letters to newly-recruited candidates in central government departments and organisations as part of the 15th Rozgar Mela, organised on Saturday. The event was held virtually and coordinated across 47 locations nationwide. In his address, PM Modi congratulated the youth stepping into permanent government roles, stating, "With your new responsibilities, you now play a crucial part in strengthening India's economy, infrastructure, internal security, and the welfare of its people. The more dedicated you are, the faster we progress towards a Viksit Bharat." Calling youth the driving force behind national progress, the Prime Minister stressed their vital role in making India a global force. "If the youth are stakeholders in a country's development, then rapid growth follows. Today, India's youth are proving their potential," he said. Highlighting self-employment opportunities, PM Modi pointed to initiatives like Skill India, Startup India, and Digital India, which he said have created open platforms for innovation and talent. "In this decade, our youth have taken India to unprecedented heights in technology and innovation. Platforms like UPI, ONDC, and GeM show how young Indians are leading digital transformation," he added. The Prime Minister also spoke about the new Manufacturing Mission, announced in Budget 2025-26, aimed at boosting the 'Make in India' initiative and empowering the youth to produce globally competitive products.

He cited record-breaking growth in sectors like automobile, footwear, and Khadi and cottage industries, with the latter now crossing a turnover of Rs 1.7 lakh crore. Inland water transport also featured in PM Modi's remarks as a symbol of India's infrastructure progress. "From 18 million tonnes in 2014, cargo via waterways has surged to 145 million tonnes this year. National waterways have increased from just 5 to over 110, with the operational network now touching nearly 5,000 km," he said. Speaking about the WAVES 2025, PM Modi said, "In a few days, the World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit, WAVES 2025, will be held in Mumbai. The focus of this event is also on the youth of the country. For the first time, the country's young creators are getting such a platform." The Prime Minister especially praised the rising participation of women, citing the recent UPSC results. "The most heartening part of our youth's progress is its inclusivity. Our daughters are excelling -- in fact, the top two ranks in the latest UPSC exams went to women," he noted. Stressing the importance of Artificial Intelligence (AI), PM Modi said, "The youth will get the opportunity to learn and understand AI and emerging media. Various workshops will be organised for this purpose. This will bring new energy to India's digital content future. The most commendable thing about the success of India's youth today is its inclusiveness." He also encouraged the youth to participate in the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative as a contribution to the country in honour of their mothers. Concluding his address, PM Modi said, "Together, we will build a Bharat that will be 'Viksit' (developed) as well as 'samriddh' (prosperous)."

The appointees will serve in key ministries, including the Ministry of Home Affairs, the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Labour and Employment, the Department of Revenue, and the Department of Higher Education. Since its inception in October 2022, the Rozgar Mela has resulted in the appointment of over 10 lakh individuals to permanent government jobs. The first edition distributed 75,000 letters, while 71,000 were handed out in the 14th edition in December 2023. The initiative is part of the government's broader strategy to bridge employment gaps and empower the country's youth with meaningful opportunities.