155 commercial establishments get CM’s nod for 24X7 op in city

New Delhi: In a major boost to the night-time economy, CM Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday granted approval for round-the-clock operation of 155 shops and commercial establishments in Delhi.



The file has now been sent to the Lieutenant Governor for a decision on whether he would like to express a difference of opinion with the elected government on the approval.

By approving 24X7 operations for a new batch of commercial applicants, the Delhi government aims to generate more job opportunities, safeguard the interests of workers, and contribute to the overall development of the local economy.

The extended operational hours will also ensure round-the-clock access to essential goods and services for Delhi residents.

The government has granted the applicants exemptions from sections 14, 15 and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954. These three sections collectively put restrictions on hiring night-shift employees and impose related rules upon opening and closing times and holidays for commercial establishments.

Only 269 establishments were allowed such exemptions in the 68-year period from 1954 to 2022, it said.

The Delhi government has completely digitised the application process, bringing an end to “Inspector Raj”, the statement said.

Traders will not need to go to government offices and their applications will be processed within four weeks of submission along with verification and on-site inspection.

In case an application fails to get approval, the government gives the applicant an opportunity to rectify their shortcomings as per the set parameters and seek approval again.

A total of 523 shops have been granted permission to operate round the clock in the last two years, according to the statement.

In 2022, 313 applications for round-the-clock operation of commercial establishments were approved. A total of 55 such applications have been approved so far this year.