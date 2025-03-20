15 stations out of 1,337 identified for redevelopment on PPP model: Govt in LS

New Delhi: Ministry of Railways explored various models to redevelop stations and presently 15 stations out of 1,337 have been identified for redevelopment on public-private partnership model, the government has informed the Lok Sabha.

Responding to questions, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in a written reply on Wednesday said that Rani Kamalapati station in Madhya Pradesh has been developed and commissioned under PPP model.

DMK member C N Annadurai asked the number of railway stations identified for redevelopment under the PPP model and the total investment proposed and received so far under the said model for station redevelopment.

Annadurai also wanted to know “the list of private entities involved in these projects and the criteria for their selection” and “the financial model being followed, including revenue-sharing mechanisms between the government and private players” among various other issues related to the PPP model.

“Project formulation is a complex and iterative process requiring optimization and specific details regarding PPP cannot be given at this stage,” Vaishnaw said.

The railway minister added that so far, 1,337 stations have been identified under ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ for redevelopment of stations and the ministry has explored various models of development of stations including PPP.

“Presently 15 stations have been identified for development on PPP model,” Vaishnaw said.

He added that the station redevelopment scheme envisages development of stations on a continuous basis with a long-term approach.

According to Vaishnaw, this scheme involves preparation of master plans and their implementation in phases to improve the amenities at the stations like improvement of station access, circulating areas, waiting halls, toilets, lift/escalators as necessary, cleanliness, free Wi-Fi, among other things.

“PPP projects have additional aspects of business and financing issues. Rani Kamalapati station in the state of Madhya Pradesh has been developed and commissioned under PPP model,” Vaishnaw said.