‘15 stations of Haryana to be modernised & revamped’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar expressed gratitude towards the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi and Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw for including 15 railway stations of the state under ‘The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’.



The Chief Minister was addressing a National Level Function organised at Chandigarh Railway Station on the occasion of virtual laying of foundation stone under ‘The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ by Prime Minister, Narendra Modi Sunday. Under this scheme, redevelopment works of 508 railway stations across the country will be ensured in the first phase.

On this occasion, Governor Punjab and Administrator, UT, Chandigarh, Banwarilal Purohit and Assembly Speaker, Gian Chand Gupta were also present.

It is noteworthy that the 15 railway stations in Haryana which are to be redeveloped and modernised under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme includes Ambala City, Bhiwani Junction, Faridabad, Pataudi Road, Hisar, Bahadurgarh, Jind Junction, Narwana Junction, Narnaul, Kalka, Rewari, Rohtak, Sirsa, Sonipat, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri. Apart from this, 34 stations of the state will also be included in the second phase of the scheme.

Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar said that celebrating the foundation day of the 75th Independence Day of the country on a large scale is not a small event.