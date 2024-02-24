MillenniumPost
15 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj

BY MPost24 Feb 2024 8:39 AM GMT
15 dead as tractor-trolley overturns in Uttar Pradeshs Kasganj
Fifteen people, including seven children, died on Friday when a tractor-trolley overturned and fell into a pond in Uttar Pradesh's Kasganj district, police said.

A senior police officer said the occupants of the vehicle were going to take a dip in the Ganga river in the Patiyali area of the district when the accident occurred on the Patiyali-Dariyavganj road.

Police officials said around 20 people were hospitalised with injuries.

