15 Bangladeshis pushed back from Assam: CM

Guwahati: Fifteen illegal immigrants from Bangladesh have been pushed back from Assam, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said.

He said the state government will continue to act tough against infiltrators.

"Assam doesn't do late-night parties, only late-night returns. That's exactly what happened as 15 illegal Bangladeshis were smoothly escorted back to Bangladesh by our alert forces," Sarma said in an X post on Saturday night.

"Remember, you come at your own terms and leave on our terms. Borders alert. Law on duty. Great job," he added.

The chief minister, however, did not specify from which district the infiltrators were sent back.

The state government has been cracking the whip on illegal immigrants from Bangladesh, pushing back infiltrators through its borders with the neighbouring nation.