14 persons killed in blasts at two firecracker units in Tamil Nadu

Virudhunagar (Tamil Nadu): At least 14 persons were killed and two injured in two separate fire accidents at fireworks units in Rangapalayam and Kichanayakanpatti village in the district on Tuesday, police said.

Police, fire and rescue service personnel, and the public put up joint efforts in extinguishing the flames and trying to rescue the victims.

“Seven charred bodies were recovered at the fireworks unit in Rangapalayam, where the blast occurred and their identities are yet to be established,” a senior police official said. The police suspect that they could be workers, he said. Three persons who were rescued from the unit succumbed to their injuries.

The toll in this major fire accident rose to 13, which included 12 women workers, the police official said.

The accident took place when the workers tested the crackers in the afternoon and a spark from them landed on the crackers being packed in the adjoining area, thus triggering a blast, he said.

Another such incident at a fireworks unit at Kichanayakanpatti village left a man dead. He has been identified as Vembu (35), police said. Two women workers who were rescued have been admitted to the Srivilliputtur Government Hospital for treatment. Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin condoled the loss of lives in the accidents and announced a solatium of Rs 3 lakh each for the families of the deceased and Rs 1 lakh for the grievously injured.